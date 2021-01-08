Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Take On 'The Wendy Williams Show' Of January 7

Cynthia Bailey recently appeared on the January 7 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. On the show, when asked if her daughter came out for a storyline, she clapped back at Wendy Williams. She revealed why her daughter did not come out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2019.

Cynthia on The Wendy Williams Show -

During the interview on the show, Cynthia clarified saying that, “Noelle is not a Housewife and she does not actually have to share her life with you guys. Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don’t talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we’re hiding it.”

Cynthia continued saying, “I didn’t want Noelle to feel ashamed and embarrassed or have to hide her truth, walking around holding hands with a girl. I wanted her to tell her own story, It wasn’t for my storyline. It was because she needed to get in front.”

Cynthia wanted Noelle to take a stand for herself. Her daughter, Noelle came out as sexually fluid on November 2019 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She explored this after starting her freshman year at Howard University. Cynthia was surprised at first but accepted the reality later.

More about Cynthia Bailey and Noelle -

Cynthia Bailey is an American model, reality television personality, and actress. She started her career as a model while she was 18 and later appeared as a model in various magazines and advertising campaigns. She also worked as a runway model in Paris and Milan.

She has acted in films such as Without You I'm Nothing and For Love or Money. Later, she joined the reality television show The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010. She married Thomas in 2010 and their divorce was finalized in 2017. Cynthia Bailey's daughter, Noelle Robinson is known for The Millennial, The Pepper Diaries: Backstage with Sissy Sheridan and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

