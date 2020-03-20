Russell Brand Finds It Difficult To Manage His Addiction As He Is Stuck In Australia

Comedian, author, and political activist Russell Brand have recently opened up about his experience on the current Coronavirus outbreak. He said that he is finding it increasingly impossible to manage his addiction and mental health issues. He opened up about this as he is stranded in New South Wales, Australia because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. According to a media report, Russell Brand was forced to cancel his remaining shows in Australia and New Zealand due to the global crisis. The report also said that he recently confirmed he was still in Australia due to the travel restrictions

He took to his YouTube page to share a video. In the video, he talked about the Coronavirus crisis and the problems that he is facing because of it. Russell said that he was unsure whether he could leave Australia as the country was closing its borders. The UK is also taking similar precautions. Talking about his mental health issues and addiction issues, he said that he is worried about the lack of access to support groups and communities to manage his addiction and mental health issues.

In the video, he explained that "I like to meet other people with addiction issues or alcoholism issues and get support as I work a 12-step program. That becomes increasingly impossible in self-isolation,". He also joked about the online hookup groups. In the video, he said that “Thankfully there are online hook up groups, not hook up groups, that's a different thing, that's the old life, meet up groups, that's much more my speed".

He also opened up about his take on social media. He said that social media always faces the flak for reducing interaction but in the current scenario, it is now the only form of contact with the outside world for some people.

