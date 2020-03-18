Steven Spielberg's Version Of 'West Side Story' To Hit The Screens This December

Steven Spielberg is expected to release his new version of West Side Story on the silver screen this December. This project has been a very ambitious one for the filmmaker for years. While talking to a media publication, Steven Spielberg had said that he wanted to make a film on the battle against xenophobia and racial prejudice. This is the reason he decided to recreate the musical magic of West Side Story for the big screen.

Steven Spielberg opened up about the movie in a media interaction. He said that he has been imagining putting the classic lovers’ tale on the big screen as he was mesmerized by the music from the original Broadway production as a young boy. Talking about the film to a magazine, he said that West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music his family ever allowed into the home.

He also said that he just fell in love with it as a kid and it has been that one haunting temptation that he has finally given in to. The classic New York tale of West Side Story tells the story of two lovers from warring groups. The two lovers are Maria and Tony. Maria is a Puerto Rican; whose brother Bernardo is the leader of the ‘Sharks’ street gang while Tony is a former leader of ‘The Jets’ who battled The Sharks.

In the film, the character of Maria will be played by debutant Rachel Zegler and Tony will be played by Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort. This Steven Spielberg film is expected to hit the screens in December. The film will be a story of both crime and romance. The movie will be set on street gangs, racism and violence in the shadows of rising skyscrapers.

Talking about the film to a magazine, Steven Spielberg had said that the story is not only a product of its time but that time has returned. He also said that he really wanted to show the Puerto Rican and Nuyorican experience of migration to the country. Steven Spielberg further added that the movie will see the struggle of these migrants to make a living, to have children and to battle against obstacles like xenophobia and racial prejudice.

