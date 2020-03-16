Can The Coronavirus Live On Paper? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 is a burning issue globally. COVID-19 has infected more than one lakh people and thousand have lost their lives to it. Here are some of the questions regarding Coronavirus that one needs to know. Several major sporting and festive events and gatherings have also been postponed or cancelled as preventive methods across the world.

Can the Coronavirus live on paper?

According to various research papers, the Coronavirus can survive on various type of surfaces. The most suitable environment for the virus is cold and humid condition. According to the research paper, Coronavirus can live on surfaces like paper.

How long can COVID-19 live on paper?

Researchers have found that Coronavirus can live up to four to five days. Taking into consideration the upper end of a coronavirus lifespan, it can survive between four and five days on various materials like aluminium, wood, paper, plastic and glass. Some of the veterinary coronaviruses which can only infect animals could even persist for longer than 28 days.

Can you get the Coronavirus from mail?

According to WHO, the virus is unlikely to persist on a surface after it is moved, travelled and exposed to different weather conditions. This means that Coronavirus cannot spread from the mail. Therefore, goods and mails from China or any country reporting Coronavirus cases, are safe from the virus.

Can you get Coronavirus from paper money?

According to WHO, Coronavirus can survive for a few hours or even up to several days depending on the surface. WHO has warned people to stop using banknotes and opt for digital payments as a precaution to control the outbreak. Most currency notes are a blend of fabric and paper. This kind of surface is harder for the virus to stick to.