Russell Crowe Explains Australian Slang To His American Fans; Read

Russell Crowe's film 'Gladiator' made a mark on the audience. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, he explained the meaning of Australian slangs. As the star was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, he is well versed with the terms and phrases and explained them to his fans all over the world.

Russell Crowe explaining Australian slang

While interacting with the portal Russell Crowe explains the meaning of "carked it, cab sav” which often raises eyebrows when uttered overseas. He started by explaining that the Kiwi is the terminology used to mark New Zealand's culture and the Australian culture is called Aussie. Here are other terms and phrases he talked about.

Carked it: It means that things are not going well and can also mean you’re dead as in the person is angry with you

Chilly bins: Russell Crowe expressed that this is a word used in Australia and not in New Zealand. He then explained that Chilly Bins are ice chests or icebox that are portable and are used to keep beer cold.

Bach: Russell Crowe explained that Bach is usually understood as a music composer in New Zealand but it actually means a cottage. He then added that it is not a very special place but is a place where people got to sleep in summer months. He also added that if there is running water nearby then it is an extra benefit.

Bring a plate: Russell Crowe expressed that this term is very old fashioned and is talked about in New Zealand. He then added that it means that people are going to gather but the person will not be cooking and everyone has to bring their own food. He then joked on how people bring anything and there is not set cuisine at the gathering.

Jandals: Russell Crowe explained that jandal in Australia means thongs and then added that they are not the American thongs. He then went on and added that it is a type of footwear similar to flip flops.

The Wops: This means that a thing is far away from civilization or isolated.

Budgie Smugglers: Russell Crowe explained that the term Budgie Smugglers is an Australian word meaning Speedos. He added that it is called so because of an observation made a long time ago. He then added that an average man wearing speedos looks like a small budgie stuffed down the front of his pants

Cab sav: Russel Crowe mentioned that this word is the height of Australian culture and its course refers to the wine, cabernet sauvignon.

Devo: Russel Crowe addressed this as a term used when something goes wrong and the person is devastated.

Up yourself: It is telling people to be confident.

