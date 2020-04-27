Russo Brothers To Host 'Avengers: Endgame' Live Stream Party To Mark 1 Year Of The Film

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have announced the unique way in which they will commemorate the first anniversary of the film Avengers: Endgame which released in theatres on April 26 last year. The Russo brothers will share their musings and behind-the-scenes stories live on both Twitter and Instagram, possibly alongside some 'special guests'.

Sharing a picture of Thor's hammer Mjolnir, the Russi brothers announced, "In honor of the 1 year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, re-watch the film along with us TOMORROW (4/27) starting at 4pmPT/7pmET. We will be LIVE tweeting throughout the entirety of the film and we will be LIVE on IG for the first hour. We may even have a special guest popping by on IG… Join us by using #AvengersAssemble. Who’s in?".

The Russos' Endgame re-watch live stream party begins April 28 at 4:30 AM IST on the social media platforms as well as on the Disney + Hotstar OTT platform. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where all superheroes assembled for one last time on the big screen. The next phase will have standalone films on individual characters and connect the dots for the fans.

This past Friday saw the Russo brothers' latest project, the Netflix action-thriller Extraction, with Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Their next directorial venture is the crime drama Cherry. Set near their hometown of Ohio, it's about the opioid crisis and has Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the lead. Cherry is said to be in post-production and might end up on Netflix. They are also working on the Amazon series Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead.

