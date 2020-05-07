'Extraction’ To Gain 9 Crore Households Viewership, Claim Russo Brothers

Extraction’s producers Joe and Anthony Russo have recently responded to Netflix's estimates saying that 90 million households would watch the film in the first month of release, breaking records for the streaming site.

Joe Russo, who also wrote the script, told an entertainment portal it is interesting that they don’t do a lot of projects. He also said that they are very guarded with their information, which is quite a good thing because one does not set expectations up and then not hit them. Hence he is delighted that as a filmmaker, there’s not a lot of tracking to either get hopes up or dash one’s hope.

Translating the visuals into a hypothetical box office collection, Joe Russo added saying that when one thinks about the number of people and then compares that into a box-office release, then that’s equivalent to the movie-making over a billion dollars in the market. He also added saying that it is a significant impression on viewers.

Anthony Russo also said that sometimes it is quite difficult to talk about in relation to box office as there’s more external. He also added that these figures are released for an objective public discourse, and Netflix does not manage stuff like this, so it's a little harder. Anthony Russo also revealed that the only thing they know that the film was a massive hit for Netflix. And like Joe said that Extraction left an impression on their audience. Joe also added saying that he is very grateful for the opportunity and to the platform because it’s all about reaching the audience.

Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for their love

Recently, Forbes also went on to share a report where it was revealed that Extraction could be summer 2020’s only blockbuster film, because of the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate this success, Chris Hemsworth also took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans and viewers for all their love and support. Chris also went on to write saying that they are blown away with the response this film has been getting. Check out the picture below.

