Why Are People Mad At Chris Pratt? Here's All You Need To Know

Chris Pratt is facing major backlash on Twitter over a recent media portal’s poll. But his fellow Marvel stars are here to support him. Marvel stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo have spoken up against people calling out Chris Pratt for being politically inactive. So here is a detailed explanation to understand, why people are mad at Chris Pratt.

Why are people mad at Chris Pratt?

Chris Pratt has been receiving heavy criticism over his political inactiveness and his religious beliefs. In a recent poll conducted by E!, the media portal asked fans, “Which Hollywood Chris is the best? Marvel, weigh-in, and see which actor the internet is giving the boot to”. This poll included Hollywood actors like Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Soon enough a meme on this same question went viral. This meme on Twitter has pictures of all the four actors named Chris and it read, “One has to go”. Twitterati responded that Chris Pratt “has to go”. Many people even answered these questions in their tweets: "Is Chris Pratt a Trump supporter?" and "Is Chris Pratt's church anti-LGBTQ?" While others called him out for being politically inactive.

Chris Pratt is a white supremacist so........ Yeah he can go — ðŸ’›ðŸ Aspiring Busy Boy | BLM (@biguyreviews) October 18, 2020

Pratt. His views are terrible and he supports anti-lgbtq activist churches. Easy. — Kev Hamm (@kevhamm) October 17, 2020

This Twitter thread enraged many Marvel fans. This "Why are people mad at Chris Pratt?" received more fuel to the fire when Pratt's fellow Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana did not stay mum on this issue. All the above mentioned Marvel movie stars jumped to Chris Pratt’s defense on social media. In his tweet, Mark Ruffalo called Chris Pratt a “solid man” and advised Twitter users to not let this issue distract them from the end goal.

Adam, Chris Pratt was the reason JW was a success. Guardians of the Galaxy? C’mon. Hemsworth would be #1, and the other guys are forgettable. Pine & Evans have very little star power. Sorry if you personally dislike him. He’s a star star — MP Minnium (@Jlondon71) October 19, 2020

Here's a cool fact:



"Not everyone needs to have BLM or something about voting in their bios to be labeled a good person." — Richtard_Ferret (@Sbebus_) October 19, 2020

Zoe Saldana also addressed the issue on Twitter. She added an inspirational quote by Tupac in her tweet and then advised Chris Pratt was writing, “You got this”. Take a look at Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana’s tweet here.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Whereas, Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram and called out these social media users in a sarcastic tone. In his Instagram post, RDJ named these users “sinless” people casting stones at his “brother” Chris Pratt. He deemed the Avengers star as a “real Christian” who lives by “principle”. Take a look at Robert Downey Jr’s Instagram post here.

