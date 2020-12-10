Ryan Dorsey Gets Back To Work On Station 19 After Naya's Death; Shares Photo With Co-stars

Ryan Dorsey recently posted a photo which illustrated his return to Hollywood after a long break due to his ex-wife Naya Rivera’s death in an accident. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans that they will soon be able to watch him in an upcoming episode of Station 19. This will be the first major show for Ryan Dorsey since Naya Rivera’s death 5 months ago, which resulted in him getting the sole custody of Ryan and Naya Rivera’s son. Let’s take a look at what Ryan Dorsey shared on his Instagram handle.

Ryan Dorsey posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago in which he can be seen along with two of the Station 19 cast members. They all can be seen in their costumes for their respective characters in the show. While Ryan can be seen faking a stitch on his right cheek, the other two actors can be seen pointing their finger towards him wearing face masks and PPE kits. Ryan Dorsey can also be seen having a cigarette kept behind his ear. In the caption, he made an announcement to his fans that they could watch him on ABC’s Station 19’s upcoming episode airing the next day. He also added that he will be essaying the role of Eddie in the upcoming episode. He thanked the team for having him on the show and depicted how front line workers deal with insanity under pressure first hand during a pandemic never knowing the type of characters they might encounter. In the end, Ryan also shouted out to the two Station 19 cast members, Jason George and Barrett Doss, for being easy and fun to work with.

All Ryan Dorsey’s fans were delighted to have him back after so long and mentioned how they were awaiting his appearance on Station 19. Take a look at how they reacted when the actor posted the photo.

Station 19 cast

Ryan Dorsey in Station 19 will be seen as Eddie in one of the upcoming episodes. Some of the other significant Station 19 cast members include actors namely Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Boris Kodjoe, Danielle Savre, Alberto Frezza, Pat Healy, Brenda Song and many other recurring actors.

