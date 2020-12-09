Mr Iglesias Cast's Jackie To Be Played By The Show's Costume Designer Elora Casados

Mr. Iglesias is an American comedy series streaming on Netflix, the third part of which will be available from December 8. The show focuses on a caring history teacher, Gabe, played by comedian Gabriel Iglesias, at the fictional Woodrow Wilson High School. In the coming episodes, the titular character has a new love interest, and his students face a fresh set of teenage issues. Read on to know about who plays Jackie on Mr Iglesias.

Mr Iglesias cast's Jackie

The cast of Mr Iglesias is being joined by Elora Casados, who will be seen portraying the character of Jackie, Gabe's love interest, and the new guidance counsellor. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Elora Casados worked behind-the-scenes on Mr. Iglesias in the show's debut season. Talking about Elora's role in the series, the executive producers say that Elora plays Jackie Ontiveros on the show who is the school’s new brassy, whip-smart guidance counsellor. The actor worked as a costume designer for the show's first season, after which she auditioned for Gabe's love interest' role and the producers loved her.

The cast of Mr Iglesias includes Gabriel Iglesias, Sherry Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, and Cree Cicchino. Other than the regular cast, the series has many recurring actors and guest stars as well. Talking about his co-actors, Iglesias said that the young actors are really amazing and professional and guest stars like Jo Koy will add more to the show with their splendour. He further mentioned that the latest part of the series will have romantic relationships, all the way from the kids to the adults.

Elora Casados' photos

Elora Casados is an actor, costume designer, and singer. Her Instagram is filled with the actor's different make-up looks ranging from a satan's or a witch's look to a multi-coloured eye shadow look. Elora Casados is 27 years old and she has worked in films like This is us and The Guest Book. Her Instagram is full of travel pictures, experimenting with different looks, behind the scene videos from the sets of Mr Iglesias, and photos of her hanging out with her friends and animals.

Image Credits: Elora Casados Instagram Account

