Where Is Chris Perez Now? Selena's Husband Shares His Views About The Netflix Show

The new Netflix show Selena was released on December 4 and aims to celebrate the life and legacy of the Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla. Fans have been swarming to Twitter after watching the show, and are expressing how they feel about it. One of the people who shared their views about Netflix’s Selena was Chris Perez, the late singer’s husband. Read on to find out, “Who is Chris Perez and where is he now?”

Read | Who plays Yolanda Salvidar in Selena? Netflix show features the pop icon's murderer

Who is Chris Perez?

Chris Perez is a 51-year-old American guitarist and musician, who had joined Selena’s band Selena y Los Dinos in 1989. He was the newest addition to the band whose other members included Selena herself, her sister Suzette who was the Drummer, Selena’s brother A.B. who was the bass guitarist and songwriter as well as Pete Astudillo, who was playing the Tambourine.

A report by Elle.com has revealed that as soon as Chris joined the band, sparks started flying between him and Selena. But, the couple had to keep their relationship under wraps from Selena’s father, Abraham, who had made the rule, that band members would not be allowed to date each other. The pair finally eloped in 1992, and Selena’s father had to finally give in and accept their marriage.

Read | Where is Yolanda Saldívar now? Here are the whereabouts of Selena Quintanilla's killer

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Perez revealed that marriage brought a brand new set of challenges for the couple. The three years that they remained married (1992-1995) were full of ups and downs but things had settled around March 1995, until the fateful day arrived, Selena was shot dead by her fan club manager Yolanda Saldivar. The guitarist wrote the memoir To Selena with Love in 2012, chronicling the pair’s tumultuous love affair and Selena’s astronomically rising career.

Read | How Selena Quintanilla's first album paved way for her success as a pop culture icon

What happened to Perez after Selena was shot?

Selena y Los Dinos was dismantled after the singer’s untimely death. Perez went on to pursue his passion for music. Selena Quintanilla’s husband went on to work with several bands and even won the 2000 Best Latin Rock/Alternative album Grammy Award for his 1999 album, Resurrection. He reunited with his brother-in-law A.B. Quintanilla to work on Kumbia music via the groups Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All-Starz.

In 2015, Pérez reunited with A.B., Suzette, and Jennifer Lopez, who played Selena in the 1997 movie, for a Billboard Latin Music Awards tribute in Selena's honour. The singer has constantly shown up at events honouring Selena and often reminisces about his time with the Tejano singer on his Instagram handle. He channelled his passion for hot sauce and formed his own Pérez Pepper Sauce brand.

Read | Who is Pete from 'Selena'? Know about the real-life inspiration behind the character

Did Chris Perez get married again?

In 2001, Pérez married actor Venessa Villanueva. The report reveals that Chris Perez's wife, Venessa had accused Chris of being ignorant towards his family and of engaging in a lot of alcohol drinking and recreational drugs. The pair remained married till 2008 during which they welcomed two children, Noah and Cassie. Whether the musician is currently dating someone is not clear from his social media handles.

What does Selena Quintanilla’s husband think about the Netflix show?

It looks like Chris Perez was not involved in the making of the Netflix series, which has Selena’s father and sister as producers. In April, he shared a photo of Jesse Posey on his Instagram, the actor who plays him on the show. In the caption, he wrote, ”Here is a pic I just saw of the actor playing me in the Netflix series. For the record, never met him, haven't seen the script, and I have NO idea what is going on.....but, I'd love to find out.” Perez took his Instagram once again, a few days ago to share his thoughts on the new Netflix series.

The singer wrote, “Alright so, here is my take on this. I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as a producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio. I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further. They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the "extra" and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY. I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.