Ryan Reynolds Attempts To Understand 5G While Announcing It Free For Mint Mobile Users

On October 14, comedian-actor Ryan Reynolds came up with a witty commercial for his company Mint Mobile. In the commercial, Reynolds talked about what exactly 5G cell phone service is with the help of the Mint Mobile Head of Technology, Rizwan Kassim. Rizwan's explanation brought a face of confusion to Reynolds as he concluded: "It seems we may never know what 5G, so we're just going to give it away with every plan until we can figure that out". Scroll down to watch the video:

Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Ad:

Everyone seems excited about #5G. I am too? I think? pic.twitter.com/rk0OugA9ft — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 13, 2020

Interestingly, in the video, Rizwan asserted, "Well 5G is substantially more spectrally efficient with lower latency, so it's an order of magnitude's improvement over 4G". Within a few hours, the commercial managed to garner more than 421k views on the micro-blogging site. On the other side, a fan praised Ryan's appearance and wrote, "How the heck can you make a cellular service commercial funny... leave it to Ryan Reynolds" while another asserted, "Anything you deal with is exciting".

5G subscription on Mint mobile

Mint Mobile will provide 5G access to all customers free of charge. The device will use T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G networks for coverage. On all plans, a 5G-compatible phone will switch from 4G to 5G depending on whichever signal is strongest in the user's current location. Mint Mobile’s introductory three-month plans cost $15 a month for 3GB of data, $20 a month for 8GB, $25 a month for 12GB and $30 a month for unlimited data. Pricing is the same for its 12-month plans; however, it is slightly more expensive on a six-month option.

Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile

Interestingly in an interview with Adweek, the Deadpool actor opened up about the process that he and his collaborators go through to create their unique ads for his companies (Mint Mobile, Aviation Gin, and Maximum Effort). He elaborated that they organically reach a lot of people by knowing what people share and how to fit into a conversation. On the other side, previously the 43-year-old actor appeared opposite Paul Revere’s descendant Avery Revere, using their family's notoriety in American history to make a big announcement for the company.

