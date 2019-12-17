Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground Has THIS Amusing Error In One Of Its Scenes

Michael Bay's latest action thriller, 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, recently started streaming on the popular platform Netflix. In the film, Ryan plays the role of One, the leader of a mysterious vigilante group that is determined to eradicate terrorists that the government will not go after. While the movie seems to have gotten mixed reviews from critics, Netflix users who saw it have recently noticed an embarrassing error in one scene.

Viewers on Netflix notice an amusing error in 6 Underground

Read|Ryan Reynolds jokes about Justice League's Snyder cut while promoting '6 Underground'

In one of the earlier scenes in the film, Ryan Reynolds is part of an action-packed car chase sequence. During the scene, Ryan Reynolds is supposed to be in one of the cars that rollover. However, he is also seen in the background, standing casually in an alley. This means that Ryan was essentially in two places at once in a single scene.

Read|Ryan Reynolds says that 6 underground is the 'most Michael Bay movie ever' in history

This error was noticed by a Reddit user, who pointed out the fact that Ryan was leaning against an Alley wall at the very end of the background. Of course, the second Ryan is barely visible as he is standing far away and is also barely noticed due to the action-packed sequence going on in the scene. However, it was later noted by fans that the second Ryan in the scene amusingly correlated with a promotional video that Ryan Reynolds had posted on Instagram before the movie's release.

Read|6 Underground: Fans swoon over Ryan Reynolds' high-octane goofy thriller

Above is the hilarious promotional video that Ryan had shared back in September. In the video, Ryan can clearly be seen leaning on a red wall, the same wall that was seen in the film. It is very likely that the car crash sequence that was posted in Ryan's video was the same one that was featured in the film. The scene was probably reused from a different angle in the movie, with Ryan standing in the background this time instead of being in the front and centre of the camera. However, reusing the scene certainly adds a glaring and amusing error into the film.

Read|Netflix's '6 Underground': Michael Bay opens the film with 20-minute car chase scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.