Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dating In His School Days And Shares A Hilarious Incident

Ryan Reynolds is one such Hollywood actor who is adored on a global level not just for his brilliant acting skills but also for his wit and charming personality. Ryan Reynolds never refrains from saying anything that comes in his mind. Be it a savage reply to co-star during an interview or giving a piece of advice on dating or marriage. Sometime back, the Deadpool star made an appearance on the The Graham Norton Show and gave some surreal dating advice to the viewers which might leave you stunned. Here what The Proposal actor said.

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dating In School Days

The Graham Norton Show is a celebrity talk show which is quite popular amongst the masses. As celebrities often end up talking about something you never knew about them. One such instance was when Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, along with celebrated personalities Will Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Toby Jones appeared on the show. A part of the episode focussed on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's successful marriage and also Ryan's dating history.

The host of talk show Graham Norton questioned Ryan about his skill of impressing women and whether he's been this comfortable talking to women or dating them since his childhood days like he is now? Ryan instantly said no. In fact, he shared an instance from his school-days after hearing which the audience and other guests on the TGNS cracked up laughing. Ryan Reynolds said that in his school-days he was very shy and was a little afraid to talk to girls whom he liked.

While going down the memory lane, Ryan Reynolds recalled the time when he liked a girl in his younger days and would travel 45 minutes in a bus against his home route just to sit next to her. Reynolds also talked about the time when he felt that a smouldering look full of attitude "sort of Don Johnson Miami look" would impress the girl of his dreams. And how he actually tried that when the two stepped down from the bus one day.

But, astonishingly before Ryan Reynolds could say anything to her the bus started moving and his backpack got stuck in the bus door. For a couple of seconds, he got dragged with the bus until the driver noticed and stopped. Due to the embarrassment, Reynolds said post-that incident he never gathered the strength to talk to the girl he liked ever again. As she witnessed the whole incident. Then Ryan Reynolds said those days are gone and now he is blissfully married to Blake Lively.

