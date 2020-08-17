Ryan Reynolds Urges Canadian Teenagers To Avoid Partying Amid COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds recently sent a message to teenagers in Canada who are not practising social distancing. He urged them to stop partying amid COVID-19 pandemic and save their selves, as well as others, especially his mom. The actor sent a voice message via his Twitter account.

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying amid COVID-19

John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, asked B.C. natives Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help in spreading the message to teenagers that partying in the current coronavirus pandemic is not safe for them as well as the people around them. Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, responded to Horgan’s call in his own style with a humorous voice message. In it, he points outs that the irresponsible behaviour could result in a fatal outcome, and by avoiding to hang out they would not only help themselves but also everyone else.

In his voice message, Ryan Reynolds first mentions that he got Premier Hogan’s message about “the thing” and he is not sure if it is a great idea as people might not want medical advice from him. He jokingly said unless it is “plastic surgery, which a lot of people don’t know this that I use to be Hugh Jackman,” taking a jobe at his frenemy. The actor stated, “Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it, too. And, of course, it’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable”.

Ryan Reynolds claimed that British Columbia is “home to some of the coolest older people on Earth,” and cited examples of environmental activist David Suzuki and his mother. He said, “My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs Robinson on. She is insatiable,” Reynolds said. “But here’s the thing, I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom or David Suzuki — or each other. Like, let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable,” he noted.

The Deadpool star ended the message with his wit, stating how he parties and giving a shout out to his wife Blake Lively’s show, Gossip Girls. He said, “I love parties. My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl, and that’s a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that,” Reynolds concluded. Listen to his message below.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

