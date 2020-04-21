Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Call Temporary Truce For COVID Relief,tiff To Announce; Watch

The news of a supposed truce between "rivals" and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has taken the internet by a storm. The seemingly unthinkable and temporary reunion of the X-Men actors is however motivated by a good cause. The duo has teamed up for the 'All in Challenge', a charity effort to raise money to feed people and to sell a little lemonade.

Both actors have shared a video wherein they have explained, or at least tried to explain, the reason for the pause in the "feud". The hilarious video has Reynolds and Jackman alternatively speak as they try hard to sound convincing as "not enemies".

"People think it started with us, but it didn't," the Wolverine star began, followed by Ryan, who continued, "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es." Picking up where he left off, Hugh continued, "For generations, it's been a point of family honor to oppose each other," adding that his Laughing Man Coffee Company and the Deadpool star's Aviation Gin company caused a rift between the stars.

Have a look:

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence - and just to screw with him... @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5 pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020

The catch in the game is that the actors will show up at the winner’s house, when it is safe, to help the winner’s kids run a lemonade stand. According to the 'All in Challenge' Foundation, 100% of the initiative’s proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

