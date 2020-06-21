Ryan Reynolds And Other Actors Who Shared Screen Space With Denzel Washington

Over the past few years, actor Denzel Washington has worked in a wide range of films based on issues and concepts of a different kind. Most of his films have worked well with the audience as they had the right element to keep them entertained. Here is a look at a few actors who shared screen space with Denzel Washington and left a lasting effect on the audience.

Denzel Washington's best co-stars

1. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington worked together in the 2012 film Safe House. The plot of the film revolves around a CIA agent who is asked to take care of a safe house and the events that follow when the place is attacked. This film is directed by David Espinosa and written by David Guggenheim. Safe House stars actors like Robert Patrick, Denzel Washington, and Ryan Reynolds in pivotal roles.

2. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Denzel Washington shared screen space in 1993 with the film Much Ado About Nothing. The plot of this film revolves around Hero and Claudio, a couple who will soon be getting married to each other. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh who also contributed to the story of the film. Much Ado About Nothing stars actors like Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson in key roles.

3. George Segal

George Segal and Denzel Washington worked together in the film Carbon Copy in 1981. The plot of this film revolves around a rich business executive who comes to know that he has an illegitimate son and how it affects his life. It has been written by Stanley Shapiro and directed by Michael Schultz. Carbon Copy stars actors like Susan Saint James and Jack Warden in key roles.



4. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Denzel Washington worked together in the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven. The plot of this film revolves around seven skilled gunmen who are brought together from different backgrounds for a definite motive. The Magnificent Seven stars actors like Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Martin Sensmeier, amongst others and was a huge success.

Read Ryan Reynolds' ‘Definitely, Maybe’ Has Refreshing Musicals To Add To Your Jukebox

Also read Ryan Reynolds' Funniest Moments On Various Talk Shows, See Videos

5. Chris Pine

Chris Pine and Denzel Washington worked together in the 2010 film Unstoppable. The film revolves around an engineer and a young conductor who come together to save the world from a catastrophe. The film is written by Mark Bomback and directed by Tony Scott. Unstoppable stars actors like Rosario Dawson and Ethan Suplee in pivotal roles.

Read Ryan Reynolds' Handsome Portrait Pictures That Are Cues For Your Next Photoshoot

Also read Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds & Chris Hemsworth: Marvel Actors Who Shared Black Tuesday Posts

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Movieclips Trailers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.