Ryan Reynolds And Other Popular Actors Who Have Shared Screen Space With Anna Kendrick

Anna Cooke Kendrick, the American actor and singer have featured in several films. Kendrick initiated her career as a child actor and worked in theatre productions. Anna Kendrick’s got her first break and played the lead role in the year 1998 Broadway musical High Society, for which she received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Anna has worked with many actors in a career. She has also featured in movies with an ensemble cast comprising of many popular actors in a movie. So, let’s have a look at several actors with whom Anna Kendrick shared screen space with-

Ryan, Reynolds, Jake Johnson, and other actors who shared screen space with Anna Kendrick

Ryan Reynolds

The Voices, was a film directed by Marjane Satrapi and penned by Michael R. Perry. The cast of the film comprised of Ryan Reynolds, Gemma Arterton, and Anna Kendrick in the lead role. A factory worker named Jerry (Ryan Reynolds) lives with his cat and dog, and have regular conversations with them. One day when he kills a female co-worker, his life takes an odd turn. Anna Kendrick’s character name was Lisa, whereas Gemma Arterton’s character name was Fiona. The budget of the film was $11 million and it went on to collect an amount of $444, 196.

Jake Johnson

Drinking Buddies, the film was directed by Joe Swanberg comprising a cast of Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, and Anna Kendrick in the lead roles. The film released in the UK on 1 November 2013. Kate (Wilde) in the film is a diligent, tomboyish worker as an employee in the Chicago-based Revolution Brewing. She is a good friend of his colleague Luke (Johnson), and they go on a mini-break with their partners and become stressed. Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick are in a relationship with each other and Anna play the role of Jill in the film.

Jake Gyllenhaal

David Ayer's End of Watch starred Anna Kendrick in the lead role. Along with Anna Kendrick, the cast also included Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena in the film. The film released on 23 November 2012 and bagged an amount of $343, 341 at the box office. The story of the film revolves around a thriller plot where two LAPD cops meandering the rules to protect the people. This action thriller film focused more on the friendship between partners and their honest police work rather than corruption.

