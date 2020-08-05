Ryan Reynolds Apologises For His Plantation Wedding Venue, Calls It A 'huge Mistake'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his 2012 wedding with actor Blake Lively. Ryan has revealed that the couple is deeply sorry for hosting their wedding on a plantation venue whose history was not known to them during the time. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot at the Boone Hall in 2012.

The venue in South Carolina was a plantation and the couple was criticised during the time for their wedding. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were later accused by many of being hypocritical after Reynolds supported the Marvel movie, Black Panther despite the majority of the cast of the film being African-American. The Deadpool actor went on to say that they wanted a Pinterest wedding and that they are deeply sorry about the mistake that they have made.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's wedding

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively consider hosting their 2012 wedding at a plantation 'a giant f***ing mistake' they tied the knot at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina, and were subsequently criticized for glamorizing a place where black slaves once suffered and died pic.twitter.com/tIXOQyBAfB — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 4, 2020

According to news agency PTI, during an interview with Fast Company on Tuesday, the actor opened up about the controversy and said he still has regrets over it. "It’s something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home, but shame works in weird ways," Ryan Reynolds said.

In the same interview, Ryan Reynolds stated that a blunder like choosing a wedding venue like that ‘can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action’. However, he added that there is no assurance that a person might not mess up again. According to PTI, he concluded by saying, “but repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's donation

During the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which came to light in June after the killing of George Floyd, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared a statement announcing that they have donated $200,000 to the National Association of Advancement Of Coloured People. In a lengthy post shared by Blake Lively, she wrote that she never had to prepare children for what might happen if they were pulled over in a car. In the post, she also wrote that they are teaching their kids differently than the way their parents taught them. Lively added that she wants to raise her children to grow up and not adjust to the racist system.

(With Inputs from PTI)

