Ryan Reynolds Becomes The Inspiration For THIS Hilarious Ribbon Video

Ryan Reynolds is undeniably one of the best social media personas in the film industry. From his hilariously intelligent viral strategy for Deadpool to his recent social media comedy skits for 6 Underground, Ryan never fails to spread the word about his upcoming movies with his brilliantly devised online marketing. However, Ryan does not just use social media to intelligently promote his films, but he is also just a funny personality online. Ryan also makes sure to occasionally promote fan art on his own social media page.

The Deadpool actor recently became the muse for an artist online, who made a hilarious ribbon video using a cutout of the actor's face. The video not only entertained Ryan's fans but also caught the attention of Jennifer Aniston, who was absolutely bemused after watching it.

Ryan Reynolds becomes the muse for a hilarious ribbon video

The hilarious video in question uses different cutouts of Ryan's face and superimposes it upon the face of a ribbon dancer. To take the video up a notch, the artist also places a ribbon sweater on top of the actor. The maker of the video also added that 38 Lil Ryans were made for the shoot. 587 frames made it into the final edit. The artist added that no Lil Ryans were harmed during filming. Ryan Reynolds himself shared this video on his own page a while later. In the caption of his post, the actor said that thanks to the artist, he could finally express himself through the powerful medium of ribbon dancing. Below is the amusing fan video of Ryan Reynolds, that was reposted by the actor on his own page.

The hilarious video also grabbed the attention of the Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer was left in splits after watching the video. She even left a comment on the post, which just had a laughing emoji followed up by two clapping emojis.

