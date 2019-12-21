'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' Starring Ryan Reynold To Release In August

Ryan Reynold will be starring in Hitman's Bodyguard 2, which has finally received an official release date. Hitman's Bodyguard 2 or its official name, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard will be ben scheduled for release on August 28, 2020. This movie is the sequel to the 2017 film which grossed $177 million worldwide.

It is scheduled for a summer release

Hitman's Bodyguard had a budget of $30 million. This sequel will mark the second big film that Ryan Reynolds will be starring in, Free Guy will release on July 3, 2020. From the official name, it is hinted that Jackson's (Hitman) onscreen wife will be the one that is protected during the film. The film starring the Jackson and Reynold's duo was confirmed back in November but the release was not announced, till now.

In even better news, rumours suggest that Morgan Freeman will also be joining the already star-studded cast. The role played by Freeman has not been confirmed. Also in the movie will be Frank Grillo who will be playing an Interpol agent.

American actor Ryan Reynolds released the trailer of his upcoming film Free Guy at Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), Brazil this weekend. He also revealed just how much he enjoyed making the science fiction film. Talking about the movie he also said that he drew inspiration from Will Ferell’s iconic character Buddy The Elf and Peter Sellers’ legendary performance in Being There as he was shooting for the film.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Says 'Free Guy' Is His Favourite Movie He's Ever Made

Read: Ryan Reynolds Sought His Revenge On Hugh Jackman With The Most Epic Prank | See Pic

Speaking to the audience, he said that they really wanted to bring to the world a modern-day back to the future film. He also said that Free Guy is his most favourite movie that he’s ever made. He also added that the film means a lot to him because he made Deadpool. He also took to Instagram to share the trailer of his picture. The caption of the post read, “A Guy walks into a trailer... #FreeGuy”.

Read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Lovable Relationship: All Details And Timeline

Read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 6 Underground's Unseen Footage From Behind The Scenes Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.