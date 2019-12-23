Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Having An EXO Themed Tattoo On His Lower Back

Most of Ryan Reynolds' fans are well versed with the fact that the Deadpool actor has a knack for playing pranks and trolling. This time too, he is back at trolling, but not his fans. The actor trolled one of the largest fanbases in the world: the K-Pop fans. Multiple Hollywood celebrities have been seeing going gaga over K-Pop stars and Ryan Reynolds is one of them as just a few weeks ago when Ryan went to Seoul to promote his upcoming film, he crossed paths with EXO and announced that he is a member of the band.

Did Ryan Reynolds get an EXO tattoo on his lower back?

In a recent interview alongside the Puerto Rico actor Adria Arjona, Ryan joked about having an EXO themed tattoo. Reynolds had appeared on a Korean show titled Running Man wherein he confessed about the same. During the interview, the stars of the show asked Adria whether does she know about Korean music and instead of her answering the question, the Free Guy actor decided to answer of her behalf and joked about Adria's BTS tattoo. Ryan pointed at her shoulder and asked her to show her BTS tattoo.

Ryan added that he has an EXO tattoo on his lower back, and said so with a poker face. The next thing that Reynolds did was getting up of his seat and pulled his shirt up to give a sneak peek to one of the stars of the show named Yoo Jae Suk, who was seated beside him. Yoo Jae Suk did not see it coming and could not wait but burst out with laughter saying that a worldwide star just showed him his skin.

