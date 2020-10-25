Ryan Reynolds Confesses A Rather 'weird Situation' To Camilla Cabello In Talk Show

Ryan Reynolds is known for his sassy comebacks and comic timing. He has on multiple occasions made the audience laugh with his comebacks on several TV shows that he was a guest at. Ryan Reynolds once appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he played one of the hosts' popular game along with Camilla Cabello. On the show, in the 'true or false' segment, the actor spoke about a hilarious yet gross incident that Camilla had to guess if was true or not.

Ryan Reynolds explains 'weird situation'

About a year ago, Ryan Reynolds and Camilla Cabello appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While the two artists and the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon got into a candid conversation, many funny incidents were revealed. Ryan Reynolds opened up about a rather weird situation that happened with his mother, Tammy Reynolds, not very long ago.

While playing a 'true or false' game on the talk show, Ryan Reynolds confessed to Camilla Cabello of having his mother caught up in a weird situation. The actor said that “my mom once washed her hands with a urinal cake”. Listening to this, Camilla Cabello asked him about what a urinal cake means. Jimmy Fallon told her that a urinal cake is at the bottom of the urinal when you go into the men’s room. To add on to that, Ryan Reynolds said that it looks like a white puck and might even be confused with a soap.

Camilla Cabello and Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan Reynolds many questions regarding the incident in order to figure out if the actor was saying the truth. When the two said that this incident that Ryan Reynolds is talking about is completely false, the actor confirmed the story and said that this, in fact, was a true story. The three burst into laughter after discussing the incident.

Ryan Reynolds started his acting career with a Canadian teen daily soap opera, Hillside (1991-1993). He kept on playing minor characters in television series until he got his big break as the lead character in the television daily soap drama, Two Guys and a Girl, that aired from 1998 to 2001. Ryan Reynolds then decided to make his debut in the world of Hollywood, and acted in many movies like The Proposal, Buried, Woman In Gold. Ryan Reynolds went ahead to become the face of the huge commercially successful movie, Deadpool and its series.

