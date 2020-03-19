When Ryan Reynolds Revealed He Has Worked As A Paperboy In Vancouver

Ryan Reynolds is known across the globe for his stellar performances in various blockbuster films. The actor has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades and impressed both audiences and critics alike with versatile performances. But it was not all shimmery and glamorous for the actor in his younger days as his first job was that of a newspaper vendor in Vancouver.

Ryan Reynolds first job as a paperboy

Ryan Reynolds posted a photo along with a painting of his younger self on Instagram last year along with a heartfelt yet humorous note. In the painting, Ryan Reynolds is portrayed as a teenager throwing newspaper on the lawns of people's homes. Interestingly, the home presented in the painting is Ryan's childhood home which the actor reportedly holds very close to his heart. Check out Ryan's heartfelt post below -

The painting was made by a Los Angeles artist named Danny Galieote who had also shared how the painting was imagined and brought to life by him. The painting was a gift by Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and was deemed as the best gift he has ever received. In the caption of the photo, Ryan had also jokingly expressed that if his house was ever on fire, he'd grab the painting first and his wife second.

Ryan Reynolds had also noted in the caption that the painting is actually filled with easter eggs about his younger days. His idol John Candy also finds his way to the painting in the form of a newspaper front page header. Check out how artist Danny Glaieote painted Ryan's younger days below -

