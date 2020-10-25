THIS Was Ryan Reynolds' First Spy Movie Before Moving On To Other Spy Blockbusters

Quick links:
In 2003, Ryan Reynolds was cast to play the lead character in the American action comedy-drama movie, The In-Laws. While the movie was a massive hit, fans will be surprised to know that this was Ryan Reynolds’ first spy movie before the actor went ahead to appear in some of the critically acclaimed spy movies like Safe House, Criminal, as well as the more comic The Hitman's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the movie that fans would want to know. Read further ahead to know more.
Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' THIS Movie Poster Was A Spoof Of Kevin Costner's 'The Bodyguard'; See
Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Attempts To Understand 5G While Announcing It Free For Mint Mobile Users
Also Read | Ryan Reynolds To Have A Bigger Role In Hobbs & Shaw 2 With Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham?
Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' Helped Him Land The Role In 'Detective Pikachu'?
Ryan Reynolds' latest role was loved by both kids and grown-ups alike as he voiced the popular Pokemon Pikachu in Detective Pikachu. The trailer of his latest movie Free Guy released recently on YouTube. It is a sci-fi action comedy that is directed by Shawn Mendes.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.