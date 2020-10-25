THIS Was Ryan Reynolds' First Spy Movie Before Moving On To Other Spy Blockbusters

In 2003, Ryan Reynolds was cast to play the lead character in the American action comedy-drama movie, The In-Laws. While the movie was a massive hit, fans will be surprised to know that this was Ryan Reynolds’ first spy movie before the actor went ahead to appear in some of the critically acclaimed spy movies like Safe House, Criminal, as well as the more comic The Hitman's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about the movie that fans would want to know. Read further ahead to know more.

The In-Laws lesser-known facts

In the movie, the last name of the bride's family is Peyser and coincidentally, Penny Peyser is the one who was cast to play the bride in the original The In-Laws (1979).

The working and initial title for this movie was Til Death Do Us Part.

In the scene where Michael Douglas' character, Steve Tobias meets his son's friends, he is not actually saying what he seems to be saying, as if one gives a more careful listening to it then he will realise that Steve Tobias’ words are an insult.

Michael Douglas plays the character originated by Peter Falk in the original movie. Both the actors have starred in cop/detective shows during the 1970s. Douglas starred in The Streets of San Francisco and Falk in Columbo.

The movie’s closing credits reveal that the movie was shot on location in Ontario, Canada.

In the preparation of the wardrobe for actors Michael Douglas and Albert Brooks, the costume designer Deborah Everton considered not only their individual personalities, but also their look in tandem. According to IMDb, she said that any time you have actors next to each other, you think of it as a still life painting or a photograph. You're always aware of how they fit together in a frame. She gave Michael Douglas' character cool tones and crisply tailored lines and contrasted the conservative podiatrist foot doctor Brooks in warmer tones and textured fabrics.

