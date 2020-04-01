Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber And Other Celebs Who Are Extending Support Amidst Coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has evidently become a global concern. Various aspects of society like education, service industries, the entertainment industry and various other important entities have taken a massive hit due to the pandemic. Countrywide lockdowns and people staying indoors to maintain social distance have resulted in the world coming to a standstill which has affected various lives.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, people from all walks of life are doing their parts by either maintaining social distance or donating money if they can. Similarly, various celebrities have also picked up the mantle to support people during such testing times. Below are some of the international celebrities who are doing their part to support people during the coronavirus outbreak -

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Hollywood's hot couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently announced that they are donating 1 million dollars to support two different charities working to provide food to people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan had also previously pledged to donate 30% of proceeds from the sale of his American Gin brand named Aviation GIn. Besides this, the couple also donated $400k hospitals in New York City. Both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had announced the same on their respective social media accounts also. Check it out below -

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders - who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake recently shared a heartfelt tweet where he revealed that he is helping the Mid-South food bank which is providing non-perishable food items to people. Justin Timberlake also urged people to volunteer and do their parts to support the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Check it out below -

Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. 🙏🏼 Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2G pic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has been vocal about the coronavirus pandemic on social media. The singer-songwriter had revealed that he made a donation to a relief organization in China. He had expressed it earlier that he cannot imagine going through something as scary as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

