Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' Not To Be Part Of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that his character of Hal Jordan or Green Lantern in the film of the same name Green Lantern which was released in 2011 will not be part of much anticipated Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League. Ryan at his humorously best went to Twitter and confirmed that he won't be a part of Snyder's cut. On hearing the news, his fans were not happy about his absence from the film.

Several rumours were floating around about a major cameo at the end of the new Justice League and people speculated that Ryan will reprise his role as Green Lantern.

Ryan Reynolds replied to a Twitter user Jon Bailey who suggested his casting, clearing it up in a humorous way. He said, "It's not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

Also Read: 'Deadpool' Turns 5: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'lost' Fan Letter, Gives 'best Advice' He Got

According to the DC universe timeline, Green Lantern was traditionally one of the founding members of the Justice League and it was quite odd that his character never showed up in the DC Extended Universe movie franchises.

Also Read: Unfinished Snyder's Justice League Cut Is What Warner Bros Originally Wanted To Release?



Recently, the new trailer of Justice league was earlier released this month. Almost every character from the previous Justice League lineup was there, however, at the end of the trailer, Jared Leto was seen reprising his menacing role as The Joker. Leto's appearance in the trailer has been by far the most talked-about point amongst the audience.

Also Read: Jared Leto's Joker Channels His Inner Jesus Christ For Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's cut is all set to release on HBO Max on March 18, this year.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide in all markets on the same day as in the U.S. on March 18 via on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming. #SnyderCut #SnydercutWorldwide (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WPdr5wXgta — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 19, 2021

Zack even tweeted about the availability of the film in different geographic territories.

Platform availability will depend on each territory (with the exception of China, France, and Japan, where the release dates are TBD). Additional details for specific markets will be shared soon. (2/2) — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 19, 2021

Also Read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets Worldwide Release Date And Plan | Check Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.