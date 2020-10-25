When Ryan Reynolds Said He 'lived & Breathed' His Character 'Detective Pikachu'; Watch

Actor Ryan Reynolds features as the voice and facial motion capture of animated character 'Pikachu' in 2019's mystery film, Detective Pikachu. Helmed by Rob Letterman, the film is based on the Pokémon franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri. In the past, Ryan Reynolds shared a video wherein, he talked about how he prepared for his role as Pikachu in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, which left netizens in splits. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Ryan Reynolds wrote: “'Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances' – Sanford Meisner". Take a look at Ryan Reynolds' video.

Ryan on his role as 'Detective Pikachu'

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances” – Sanford Meisner. Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g9dRTOJHL1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2019

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool' helped him land the role in 'Detective Pikachu'?

The one and a half minute video started with Ryan Reynolds talking about his character. He also spoke about his involvement as an actor in the film. He said, "I lived and breathed and became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu". "Every second of my energy is spent making this character come alive", he further added.

Further in the video, Ryan Reynolds shared that he was on his way to pick up his daughters when he got the call that he got the role. Hilariously, the actor said, "I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard I got the role. Well, I didn’t show up at school because, Detective Pikachu, he doesn’t know who those girls are”. Ryan's wife Blake Lively also added her point in his video.

She added, "They’re our daughters. He just left them". Talking about preparing for his role, Ryan said, "I emerged myself completely in the world of Pokemon, I read about them. I tried to loose a 182 pounds". Mocking Reynolds' comments, Blake said, "He didn't even change his voice, it just sounds like him".

The star shared this tweet ahead of the film's trailer release. Further in the video, he added that his daughters might never see their dad again but they’ll be proud to see Pikachu on the big screen this summer. Laughing out loud listening to Ryan, Blake said, "We're not going".

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds to have a bigger role in Hobbs & Shaw 2 with Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham?

Apart from Ryan Reynolds, the film also stars of Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy in live-action roles. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu received mixed reviews from critics. The film collected over $433 million as their worldwide gross. Check out the trailer below.

Also Read | How much does Ryan on 'Counting Cars' make? Here's details about Ryan Evans net worth

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds attempts to understand 5G while announcing it free for Mint Mobile users

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.