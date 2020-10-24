Blake Lively Celebrates Ryan Reynolds' Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Post

Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively recently celebrated her husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday. The actor turned 44 on October 23, 2020, as his wife shared a picture of his on his special day. She also wrote a funny caption describing the actor's habits. Take a look at the adorable picture of Ryan Reynolds shared by Blake.

Blake Lively celebrates Ryan Reynolds birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together for more than eight years now. Blake, on October 23, took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband Ryan's birthday. In the photo, Ryan is seen giggling over something as a birthday pie is placed right in front of him. The birthday pie seems hot as Blake is holding it with her oven mitts. In the second photo, the pie is captured with candles lit on it.

Blake in her caption asked two questions to her fans. She wrote that who is the 'lost soul' who selects pie as their birthday cake. She also exclaims, "What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles." In the end, while wishing him she wrote that she can't believe that the two are still married because of these weird habits of Ryan.

Reactions to Blake's birthday post

Fans of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively wished Ryan on Blake's Instagram post. Some fans even found Blake's caption funny. A fan wrote that they're made for each other as their sense of humour is quite similar. Another fan wrote that people usually prefer pie over cake in Canada since Ryan asked Blake to bake a pie and not a cake. Take a look at some of the hilarious comments on the post.

Blake Lively's Insta story for Ryan Reynolds

Blake also shared two stories for Ryan on his birthday. In the first picture, Ryan is seen hogging on the pie she cooked for him. Ryan, as she mentioned in her caption, ate the pie without blowing or even removing the candles of the pie. She wrote that she goes all out to make it special for her husband's birthday. In the second story, she shared a picture of her kitchen where she placed many fruits like balloons. She wrote, "Finally found a way to give him eco-friendly balloons.'' Take a look at Blake's story:

