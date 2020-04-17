Ryan Reynolds Plugged An ‘unremarkable’ Shirt To Raise Money For Conquer COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds has been a trending topic since he uploaded a number of videos to promote his COVID-19 charity on his social media. He shared a series of videos urging his fans to support a COVID-19 donation. He also took the opportunity to promote his charity mission, 'Conquer COVID-19 Canada' that helps people in need. Reynold’s organisation is working to provide resources and support to medical professionals who have been risking their lives to cure people during this pandemic. He also added a hint of his quirkiness by bringing in his mother-in-law, Elaine Lively. Read more about Ryan Reynold’s 'Conquer COVID-19 Canada'.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For Helping Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Gets Interviewed By Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Kendall Jenner

Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you? Visit: https://t.co/tKovcCGHhK and help those who REALLY need you. @yasmeensyedaa pic.twitter.com/2fHmzncV19 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 16, 2020

Ryan Reynolds promotes his Conquer COVID-19 Canada

Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to share a video of himself trying to promote his 'Conquer COVID-19 Canada' shirt. He said that 100% of the proceeds of these shirts are gonna go be used to buy PPE for frontline personnel in our most vulnerable communities. This is certainly a great step taken by the Deadpool star. His wife, Blake Lively also shared an Instagram story trying to promote Ryan’s cause. She shared a selfie wearing the same t-shier and captioned it with, “I literally fell asleep looking at this shirt. But it's for a good cause".

Source: Blake Lively Instagram

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Dating Life From Scarlett Johansson To Blake Lively; Read

Ryan Reynolds' recent posts have a huge impact on his fans

It seems that Ryan’s cyber reach has certainly been an advantage for the promotion of the cause. A number of people have been donating essential goods for the ones in need. They have also shared tweets on their respective pages and have tagged the Green Lantern star in it. Ryan has taken those in consideration and has been replying to these tweets. Here are some of the posts about Conquer COVID-19 Canada.

You’re 100 percent on the X-Force team. Do you know how to skydive? https://t.co/3TfJLzovfp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 7, 2020

This is what a damn miracle looks like. Do you need #PPE? Do you have PPE to donate? Visit https://t.co/tKovcCGHhK and join the drive this Saturday from 9-5 in Toronto: XYZ Storage (459 Eastern Avenue) 🇨🇦🙌 @conquercovid19 @etalkCTV https://t.co/aQNFeNzl4L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 7, 2020

Thank you @CCMHockey for donating 500k masks. This is how it’s done! I can’t promise my daughters will play hockey, but you can be damn sure they’ll be wearing your gear every day from now on. 🏒 🇨🇦 https://t.co/hlkqJbTDrA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2020

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate USD 400,000 To Four Hardest-hit Hospitals In New York

Also Read | Blake Lively Jumps In On Gossip Girl Meme Fest, Shares A 'Gloves' Meme Amid COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.