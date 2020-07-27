Ryan Reynolds Offers To Pay $5K Reward As He Gets Emotional About A Stolen Stuffed Bear

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has offered to help to find a stolen stuffed bear which was lost in Vancouver. Reynolds stated that he would pay an amount of $5,000 to anyone who finds the stolen bear and returns it to the owner. The owner of the stuffed bear is Mara Soriano who has been updating her Twitter account about the same.

Ryan Reynolds helps find a stolen stuffed bear

Ryan Reynolds wrote on social media that Mara Soriano’s luggage was stolen and that along with important documents, there was a stuffed Build-A-Bear toy that had her mother’s voice recording on it. It has been reported that the bear had Mara’s mother saying, ‘I love you, I am proud of you and I will always be with you’. The report also claims that Mara Soriano’s mother passed away due to cancer last year.

Ryan Reynolds, in his Twitter post, mentioned that he will pay the amount without any questions to the person who finds a stolen stuffed bear. He concluded by saying that he thinks ‘we all need this bear to come home’.

Other than Ryan Reynolds, Scrubs actor Zack Braff has also joined hands in helping Mara find her lost bear. Zack Braff retweeted Ryan Reynolds' post and wrote that he needs the bear to come home as well. Schitt's Creek actor Daniel Levy has also taken to Twitter and urged that Canada finds Mara Soriano’s missing bear soon. He has asked the citizens of Canada to please help Mara in finding the stolen stuffed bear.

Soriano revealed that the bear was in a Herschel backpack which was stolen from an Alley behind the Shoppers on Davie on July 24, 2020, at around 12 PM. The backpack consisted of an iPad along with other documents such as her passport, Canadian citizenship documents, and a Mickey Mouse wallet which also belonged to her mother. Mara has reportedly mentioned that she doesn’t care about the electronics but that she just wants her bear back.

Any help appreciated pic.twitter.com/infn9Gyi2K — mara soriano | FIND MAMABEAR VANCOUVER (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

She refers to the bear as ‘mama bear’ and has taken to her social media to update all those involved in finding the missing stuffed bear. Mara Soriano has also posted missing posters of the bear around the neighbourhood. She shared the picture of one of the posters and added that she appreciates any help that she can get. It has been reported that Mara Soriano’s family stays in Toronto, while she stays in Vancouver and that the stuffed Build-A-Bear is the only thing that she had of her mother which was only meant for her.

