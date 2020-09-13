Ryan Reynolds Shares Funny COVID Swab Test Experience, Says 'docs Don't Buy Dinner First'

Ryan Reynolds is all set to get back to work as he gears up to start filming for the Netflix film Red Notice along with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The Deadpool star had to undergo a precautionary COVID antigen test before he could begin work and after the swab test, he has shared the most hilariously honest experience of what it feels like to get a coronavirus test. Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram and shared a series of photos, clicked by his wife actor Blake Lively, which showed his genuine reactions to the nasal swab test.

He captioned the post, "Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy". Ryan added the funny bit further as he shared, "The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first."

Have a look:

While fans and followers of the Deadpool actor were sent into a fit of laughter, many of his friends empathized with him and added to the joke he cracked on his caption. His co-star Gal Gadot also commented with a punching hand emoji to express that she has been prepping to start work on the film too. Earlier this week, Gal Gadot had also shared pictures from her COVID test as she captioned them, "Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set💃🏻but prep looks a little different now..😳#staysafe"

Ryan Reynolds was last seen in the 2019 action thriller film 6 Underground which was released on Netflix in December 2019. He is scheduled to feature in sci-fi action comedy Free Guy, another action-comedy The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and the film Red Notice for which he is due to shoot. All the films were originally slated for release in 2020 but are now likely to release in 2021.

