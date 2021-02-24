Ryan Reynolds Refutes Rumours About His Possible Cameo In 'Snyder's Cut' & 'Black Adam'

Ryan Reynolds is often seen responding to his colleagues in the film industry with sarcastic remarks, which are positively received by his fans and followers. He has made similar comments on some of the recent claims that suggest his return to the DC universe, after his role in Green Lantern. The rumours of him making an appearance in Black Adam and Snyder’s Cut had been growing strong recently, but the actor has put those rumours to rest in his own humorous way. He has confirmed that he will not be seen in the films, along with making funny quips about it.

Ryan Reynolds turns down rumours

Snyder’s Cut of Justice League happens to be one of the most anticipated movies in recent times, along with Black Adam, which will see Dwayne Johnson in the lead. There was increased excitement with the possibility of Ryan Reynolds making an appearance in the film. However, the Deadpool actor has turned down these rumours in a sarcastic comment in his recent tweets. He started by saying that he would not be playing the role of Hawkman in Black Adam, even though does “whatever” Dwayne Johnson tells him to do.

I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets Worldwide Release Date And Plan | Check Details Here

He said that he would “love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie” and made another sarcastic comment by saying that he had heard that he may already be in the film. When it was hinted that he may be seen in Snyder’s Cut as Green Lantern, he denied that as well. He revealed that he has made sure that the “suit stays in the closet”. The actor has thus refuted any claims of him making a comeback in the DC universe.

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' Not To Be Part Of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Ryan Reynolds had played the titular role in Green Lantern in 2011, but the film did not fare well at the box office. The actor got major success after his eccentric role of Deadpool, which was followed by another sequel. Some of his other popular movies include The Hitman's Bodyguard, Mississippi Grind, 6 Underground, The Proposal and others.

ALSO READ: Jared Leto's Joker Channels His Inner Jesus Christ For Zack Snyder's Justice League

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder's Justice League's Rating May Not Come As A Surprise To You; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.