Ryan Reynolds Begins Shooting For Netflix's 'The Adam Project', Shares First Photos

Ryan Reynolds stars in the lead role in The Adam Project. It is an upcoming science-fiction Netflix film. Now the actor has shared first on set pictures from the project as it starts shooting.

Ryan Reynolds shares The Adam Project's photos as it begins filming

Ryan Reynolds is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 34 million followers. He took to his social media handle to announce that The Adam Project has commenced shooting. The actor shared a couple of stills from the movie. Reynolds mentioned that he is excited to work with the crew and cast members which includes Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener and newcomer Walker Scobell.

Ryan Reynolds’ caption read, “ And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix. This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @slevydirect. @zoesaldana @markruffalo @jennifer.garner #WalkerScobell 📷: @doanegregory #TheAdamProject

Ryan Reynolds will be playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds and set things right in order to save the future. Mark Ruffalo is set to portray Reynolds’ dad, who is a brilliant physicist. Catherine Keener will be seen as the movie’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. Appearing in his first professional project, Walker Scobell will essay the younger self of Reynolds, while Alex Mallari Jr. is the antagonist’s right hand.

The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy. He first collaborated with Ryan Reynolds in the much-anticipated Free Guy movie. The project is bankrolled by Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, Reynold’s Maximum Effort and David Ellison’s Skydance Media. Dana Goldberg and Don Granger also serve as executive producers. The film has commenced its production last week in Vancouver, Canada.

The Adam Project is the first venture for Ryan Reynold’s The Group Effort Initiative. It is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program whose aim is to give people of colour a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions. The initiative is a joint work between Maximum Effort and Blake Lively’s B for Effort. Reynolds has recently wrapped up shooting for Netflix's Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Image Source: doanegregory Instagram

