Samuel L Jackson's Most Iconic Movie Quotes Of All Time; Read

Samuel L Jackson has worked in a plethora of films in his long career. He is amongst the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. From playing an antagonist in Kingsman: The Secret Service to the essaying the role Nick Fury in the Avengers franchise films, Samuel L Jackson has done it all. With all that said now, take a look at some of his most memorable movie lines:

Samuel L Jackson's Most Memorable Quotes From Movies

1. "Last Time I Trusted Someone, I Lost An Eye" (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

This Samuel Jackson dialogue from Captain America: The Winter Soldier made a lot more sense. A fuming Nick Fury talks to Captain America, while they are deciding on something big, which will have a major impact on the entire universe. It is one of Jackson's most memorable lines in recent years.

2. "Honey Where's My Super Suit" ( The Incredibles 2)

Apart from featuring in high-octane action films, Samuel L Jackson has also been a part of animation flicks and has lent his voice for some popular characters, like Frozone in The Incredibles 2. Samuel L Jackson essayed the role of Frozone in the animation movie, who is a superhero and a loyal friend. This a famous quote from the blockbuster movie when the superhero is trying to find his super-suit.

3. "Yes, They Deserved To Die, And I Hope They Burn In Hell!" (A Time To Kill)

One of the reasons why Samuel L Jackson's dialogues are highly popular amongst the masses is that they are very catchy in nature. Jackson also has a very unique way of delivering dialogues. He adds a lot of emotion to his quotes. This quote from A Tme To Kill is an ideal example of the same. A Time To Kill is Joel Schumacher's 1996 thriller drama that explores racism in the US.

4. "And You Will Know My Name Is The Lord When I Lay My Vengeance Upon You!" (Pulp Fiction)

Pulp Fiction is one of the most iconic American movies of all time. Helmed by movie mogul Quentin Tarantino. Samuel Jackson played the role of Jules Winnfield in this crime-comedy drama. Though Samuel L Jackson gave his audiences a few memorable lines from the movie, it was this quote of the actor that still remains most popular among fans.

5. Sir, I’m Gonna Have To Ask You To Exit The Donut (Iron Man 2)

There have been several hysterical quotes by Nick Fury from Iron Man 2. In this scene, Nick Fury asks Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., to step down from the giant doughnut, where he is eating and relaxing. It is a hilarious scene from the blockbuster film that will definitely make you laugh.

