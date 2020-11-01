Ryan Reynolds' Rom-com 'The Proposal' Has Several Pop Culture References; Read Here

Released in theatres on June 19, 2009, Ryan Reynolds starrer The Proposal is an American rom-com movie that is directed by Anne Fletcher and is written by Peter Chiarelli. Alongside Ryan Reynolds, the movie also has Sandra Bullock, Betty White, Mary Steenburgen and Craig T. Nelson in pivotal roles. The movie was a box office success with an overall estimation of $317 million worldwide reportedly. It went on to become the 20th highest-grossing movie of 2009.

Ryan Reynolds' The Proposal's top 5 pop culture references

As per Screenrant, Ryan Reynolds had said that the references in films are chosen and placed into the script very carefully and the best pop culture references aren’t too close together and importantly, make the audience laugh. So, let’s have a look at The Proposal’s 5 best pop culture references:

1. Wuthering Heights

Though the novel is considered a literary classic, the author Emily Bronte did not receive such praise at the time of publishing. In the movie, Sandra Bullock’s character shares facts about herself to her partner, Ryan Reynolds. One of her facts is that this book is her favourite and she reads it every Christmas.

2. Casablanca (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz, the American movie released in 1942. It has Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid in pivotal roles. In the movie, The Proposal, Ryan Reynolds mentions Humphrey, and he is seen watching this movie the night before his wedding.

3. The Oprah Winfrey Show/ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000)

In the movie, Sandra convinces a novelist who doesn’t do interviews generally to appear on Oprah’s show. As she goes on to play the ruthless, friendless workaholic Margaret, senior editor at a New York publishing house, terrorising her subordinates, she thinks that getting an author on to The Oprah Winfrey Show is more important than winning the Nobel Prize. In another opening scene, when Sandra talks on the phone, she says that people don’t want to watch CSI, what they want is real-life stories on Oprah.

4. The Devil Wears Prada

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, the movie released in 2006. It is directed by David Frankel and has Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Adrian Grenier as lead actors. In the movie, The Proposal, when Sandra walks into the office at the beginning, the atmosphere and employees’ chatter are reminiscent of the lead’s entry in The Devil Wears Prada.

5. Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope

Written and directed by George Lucas, the movie has Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher as leads. The plot revolves around Luke Skywalker joining forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying battle station. In The Proposal, Ryan is shown waiting for a meeting in the immigration office when he says he has ‘a bad feeling about this’.

The plot of the movie revolves around a book editor who is about to be deported back to her native Canada. Thus, she blackmails her loyal, exploited assistant into pretending they’re engaged. To convince their incredulous immigration officer, both agree to visit the assistant’s family in Alaska, where they must put an act for his entire clan. Eventually, they predictably start falling for each other.

