Ryan Reynolds Shares BTS With Mark Ruffalo From 'The Adam Project'; Quotes 'Thor:Ragnarok'

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are working together on The Adam Project for Netflix. The shooting of the movie is ongoing, and Reynolds shared behind-the-sets pictures featuring Ruffalo. He also had a reference to the Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok and took a jibe on it.

Ryan Reynolds shares pics with Mark Ruffalo from The Adam Project sets

Ryan Reynolds is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 36 million followers. He recently shared multiple The Adam Project set photos with Mark Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie. Reynolds’ caption has him taking jibes at Thor: Ragnarok which has Ruffalo as the Hulk. Referring to a popular dialogue by Chris Hemsworth as Thor from the Marvel movie, Ryan Reynolds wrote that he has a “friend from work,” too. The actor mentioned that no matter how angry he makes him, he stays the same size, teasing how Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner turns into big green Hulk when angry. Check out The Adam Project set photos below.

Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram post caught the attention of many, including Mark Ruffalo as he commented that Reynolds’ mother in The Adam Project, Jennifer Garner, would not be happy as they wrecked her car. Ruffalo also wrote that it is hard for him to get angry at his son. Several fans also commented on Hulk and Deadpool team-up, as Ryan Reynolds portrayed Wade Wilson.

The Adam Project has Ryan Reynolds playing a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they must find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds, and set things right in order to save the future. Mark Ruffalo will be portraying Reynolds’ dad, who is a brilliant physicist. Catherine Keener will be seen as the movie’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. Appearing in his first professional project, Walker Scobell will essay the younger self of Reynolds, while Alex Mallari Jr. is the antagonist’s right hand.

Directed by Shawn Levy, it is a science fiction movie. The story is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The movie will serve as a Netflix original. It is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in late-2021 or 2022.

