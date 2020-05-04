Actor Ryan Reynolds Describes His School As The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened To Him

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is doing his bit to ensure that the graduation ceremony of 2020 is still memorable even if Coronavirus is preventing the graduating students from enjoying their day. The Deadpool actor posted a video on his official YouTube channel where he shared a commencement speech for Ryan Reynolds' alma mater Kitsilano Secondary School's class of 2020. The actor shared many inspiring words for the students and he also described the school as the best thing that has ever happened to him.

The actor then announced that he is an alumnus of the Vancouver-area school in the video. Ryan Reynolds also said that to this day he is still friends with so many people that he graduated with. The actor then encouraged the students to practice some form of compassion every day.

Ryan Reynolds went on to say that some people may consider him successful, he further joked by saying some people may have seen Green Lantern. He further added that empathy has helped him to reach greater heights not only in his professional, but also personal life. Ryan also assured his fans that having empathy is the most radical act of ambition that anyone can ever demonstrate.

Ryan Reynolds also believes that because of empathy, he has made money, friends and priceless memories. He also mentioned that empathy has allowed him to fully accept and provide love. Because of empathy, he was able to recognize his mistakes and also learn from them, added Ryan. Ryan Reynolds feels that it is something that he will be working on for his entire life.

Ryan Reynolds took to his YouTube channel to inspire the students, but he was aware that the students could be expecting something different from him. The actor even said that he knows the viewers were expecting some bad jokes as soon as they saw him. He further jokingly said that he is saving those jokes for the students' university commencement speech.

The actor ended the video by congratulating the graduating class. But the one thing that caught the attention of his fans is when at the end of the video, Ryan Reynolds said that he misses Nat's Pizzeria which is a local pizza shop. He also announced that every graduating student gets a large pizza from him. By saying Good Luck Everybody, Ryan Reynolds ended the video.

