Ryan Reynolds And Taika Waititi Joke About Not Working Together In 'Green Lantern'

The 2011 film Green Lantern may not be the worst film ever made in the history of cinema, but that does not stop Ryan Reynolds from trolling it whenever he finds the chance. It is quite evident that Ryan Reynolds is not particularly fond of his film Green Lantern as he can be seen joking about it on various public occasions and also in other of his films. Green Lantern featured Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi as best of friends but now as the two factors come together on-screen yet again for the film Free Guy, it seems as is the two have forgotten their first film together i.e Green Lantern.

Ryan-Taika on Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi were recently speaking to an entertainment portal in the USA where they were asked whether working on Free Guy made them forget the memories of Green Lantern. To this, Taika Waititi was quick to joke that he hasn't heard of a project called Green Lantern. Ryan Reynolds also joined the fun and stated that he hasn't worked with Taika Waititi on a film before Free Guy.

The Green Lantern film has been trolled massively in many of Ryan Reynolds' movies like the Deadpool franchise. But, in all seriousness, Taika Waititi also shared that Ryan Reynolds has the ability to make fun out of one of his biggest flop films which is a skill worth applauding. Ryan Reynolds also shared that he wasn't sure whether Taika Waititi would like to work with him again after the Green Lantern blunder back in 2011 and was surprised that he agreed to do a film with just one narration.

Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. Here's a clip that's weirdly appropriate and isn’t actually finished. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a “Fox” before @20thcentury). Ignore the watermarks. And huge thanks to #Aspect for cutting it. pic.twitter.com/aJDqaGIFvT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2020

