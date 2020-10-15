How Much Does Ryan On 'Counting Cars' Make? Here's Details About Ryan Evans Net Worth

Counting Cars is one of the popular American reality shows that airs on TV. It features Danny Koker and Ryan Evans as they restore and modify classic cars and bikes. Ryan Evans was the lead painter and airbrush artist with over 20 years of experience and here is information about the net worth of the reality TV personality.

Ryan Evans’ Net worth: How much does Ryan on Counting Cars make?

According to TVovermind.com, the net worth of Ryan Evans is between $ 1 million and $ 5 million. This when converted to INR, is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 35 crores.

Early life of Ryan Evans

Ryan Evans was born on January 4th in the year 1974 which makes him 46 years of age. He completed his schooling from German from Frankfurt American High School. Ryan had once revealed in his Twitter post that from a young age he was very interested in arts and used to take on projects on a trial by fire basis in order to learn more art.

Unlike Danny Koker, Ryan does not have an elaborative collection of cars. However, he does own a Golden coloured 1969 Cadillac Coupe Custom, according to cartvshows.com. The reports in the media portal suggest that the car was custom made by his friend over at the Counts Kustoms.

Ryan Evans' role in the show Counting Cars

Ryan Evans is the lead painter and airbrush artist and is the right-hand man of Danny on the show. Shannon, who is a lead bike builder, discovered Ryan 21 years ago. Ever since then, Ryan has been the man who conceptualised and completed all the projects that come to their garage.

Ryan Evan is lauded for his dedication to the craft and for his grace with which he deals with every project. He is also praised for the patience with which he deals with his colleagues on the show. Ryan has decent relationships with everyone on the show and in his garage and is always on the forefront when it comes to innovating and creating new projects.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

