Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman As 'the Second Choice' For Wolverine; The Latter Reacts

The banter between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has grabbed much attention. Be it in an event or social media, the two never leave a chance of pulling each other’s leg. Now Reynolds has recently teased Jackman saying that he was not the first choice to play his iconic superhero character, Wolverine. Read to know more.

Ryan Reynolds teases Hugh Jackman as the second choice for Wolverine

X-Men movie franchise recently completed 20 years, marking the release of first X-Men film in 2000. Hugh Jackman, who played Logan / Wolverine, celebrated the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes video and a few posters of the film. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson / Deadpool, decided to tease his former X-Men universe star.

Ryan Reynolds shared a picture of Wolverine on his Instagram story, in which he was seen in costume from the first film. Although the costume was same, Reynolds morphed his face in the picture instead of Hugh Jackman. The photo has “X-Men: The Movie Wolverine Test Photoshoot Ryan Reynolds” written below it. The Life star captioned the picture, “A lot of people don’t realize Hugh was their second choice.” [sic]. He also mentioned Hugh Jackman in the story.

Hugh Jackman did not keep silence on the troll by Ryan Reynolds. He gave it back to him as he shared his story. The Prestige star put Reynolds' story in a corner and wrote, “You’re so cute when you’re jealous” and also tagged Ryan Reynolds. See his reply below.

Hugh Jackman played Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series for around 17 years. He received immense appreciation from the audiences for his portrayal of the clawed-superhero. Jackman bid goodbye to the character in Logan (2017) directed by James Mangold. Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier was also killed off in the movie. Dafne Keen was introduced as Laura / X-23, a mysterious girl who possesses mutant abilities like Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds debuted as Wade Wilson in 2016 with Deadpool directed by Tim Miller. He was praised by the audiences for his comedic act as the merc with the mouth. Reynolds later reprised the role in Deadpool 2 (2018) directed by David Leitch. The film also introduced Josh Brolin as Cable. Now Deadpool is a part of Marvel Studios after Disney bought Fox last year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

