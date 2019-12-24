Ryan Reynolds Reveals No Green Screens Were Used For 6 Underground's Action Sequences

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was last seen in the Netflix film, 6 Underground which released on December 13. In an interview, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that they did not use any green screen for the action scenes in the movie. The actor added that Michael Bay creates chaos on set but that is where he draws his brilliance. In the video, the director of the movie, Michael Bay was explaining how will they make the action scenes possible without a green screen. He explained through toy cars. Apart from this, actor Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the cast filmed numerous scenes in several different locations of the country, thanks to its diverse environments. Many scenes from the movie's beginning were also shot in UAE, where the cast filmed several scenes in the city of Abu Dhabi. Here are some of the behind the scene from the movie, Deadpool.

About the movie

The movie is about seven people who abandon their pasts life and join an American billionaire whose mission is that he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered but their actions should and to get justice for refugees. These seven people have no criminal records and in real life they are dead. These seven action heroes travel around the globe and each person has a different skill for which they are hired. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds). The actor also shared a video of the movie on his Instagram handle. Take a look.

