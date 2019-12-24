Ryan Reynolds Dives Into Pool Of Sprinkles As He Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday

Ryan Reynolds and his spouse Blake Lively recently celebrated their daughter's birthday party. There were many people who were invited for the birthday party including Bradley Cooper. Ryan Reynolds daughter James Reynolds turned 5 years old on her birthday. The party was held at the museum of ice cream in New York City. Ryan Reynolds dives into sprinkle pool at daughter’s birthday party. They were a lot of photos and videos that were uploaded on Instagram. Take a look at it.

Guest at the party

As per reports, Bradley Cooper and his two-year-old daughter Lea, of whom he shares custody with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk made their presence at the party. Apart from this, Reynolds made sure his friend Hugh Jackman followed the tradition and forced him to wear an ugly Christmas jumper and matching underwear after The Greatest Showman star tricked him into doing so with actor Jake Gyllenhaal last year. Meanwhile, the couple previously confirmed that earlier this year, Blake Lively gave birth to her third child, confirming the speculations that they had become parents again in October.

The Wolverine actor captioned that he cannot believe he agreed to wear the matching underwear too. There was also an image where Blake Lively shared an Instagram story of his husband standing behind him and wearing the same sweatshirt which features a green, red and gold ribbon.

