'Trail Of Chicago 7' Trailer: Aaron Sorkin’s Gritty Take On 1968 Chicago Protests

The trailer of Trail Of The Chicago 7, which has been helmed and penned by Academy Award-winning director Aaron Sorkin, has finally been unveiled. Sorkin is also hailed as one of the best writers in Hollywood and has recently ventured into the direction. He made his directorial debut with Molly's Game in the year 2017 and after that, had been working towards Trail Of The Chicago 7. By the looks of it, the movie revolves around the 1968 riots and protests which took place in Chicago during the Democratic Nation Convention.

The trailer showcases trails of Chicago 7

The movie stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, and Alex Sharp in the pivotal roles. The trailer showcases the protests from the civilians along with a glimpse of the trail revolving around the main characters. The members of the 'Chicago 7' can be seen in the trailer. The Chicago 7 were the seven defendants who were charged by the Federal government with igniting riots, conspiracy, and other charges related to the anti-Vietnam war. By the looks of it, Eddie plays Tom Hayden, Jeremy plays Jerry Rubin, Sacha plays Abie Hoffman. The trailer shows a profound glimpse of these three cast members as they are caught in the trials and can be seen leading some of the riots.

The movie to be released on Netflix

Talking about the other characters, John plays David Dellinger, Alex plays Rennie Davis, Danny Flaherty plays John Froines and Noah Robbins plays Lee Weiner. Yahya essays the role of the 8th man, Bobby Seale who was also charged with the rest of the seven until his charge was severed. Mark plays the role of the defense attorney of the Chicago 7, William Kunstler. Joseph plays the role of one of the prosecutors namely Richard Schultz. The trailer promises to dig deeper into the protests and the charges which were levied on the Chicago 7. The performances by the talented star cast is another major highlight of the movie. The film will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix on October 16, 2020.

