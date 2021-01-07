Sacha Baron Cohen Opens Up About The Main Purpose Of Filming 'Borat 2'; Read Here

Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has opened up on the purpose of filming Borat 2 in an interview with Variety. The actor has revealed that the main reason behind the film was to convince the viewers to vote against Donald Trump. Read ahead to know more.

Sacha revealed that the Rudy Giuliani honey trap scene that captured Donald Trump made him happy. He filmed a fake interview with Trump’s lawyer Giuliani that shows him crashing the Conservative Political Action Conference. The lawyer wasn’t co-operating and became the team's prime target. Giuliani was clueless that the interview was fake and put his hands down his pants.

Cohen told Variety that he did not want to egotistically imply that people would watch Borat and not vote for Trump but that was the aim. Most of the film was to expose the shortfalls of Trump’s administration and the president’s bigotry.

More about Borat 2 -

Borat 2 is a British American mockumentary comedy film that released in 2020 and was directed by Jason Woliner. The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova. Sacha is the fictional Kazakhstani journalist and television personality Borat Sagdiyev. Whereas, Maria played the role of his daughter Tutar, who was to be offered as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election. Borat 2 was released on October 23, 2020, on Prime Video. It is a sequel to Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation

of Kazakhstan that released in 2006.

More about Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his creation and portrayal of fictional satirical characters. He has adopted a variety of accents and guises for his characters. He is well known for his comedic performances in films such as Ali G Indahouse, Brüno, The Dictator, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. He is also known for voicing King Julien XIII in the Madagascar film series and much more.

