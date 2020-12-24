When Ryan Seacrest's Tuxedo Was Covered With Ash, Courtesy Of Sacha Baron Cohen

Ryan Seacrest is a television host who is known for his sporty attitude when it comes to pranks being pulled by & on him. But, it would appear as if that The Trial Of The Chicago 7 star Sacha Baron Cohen truly took the television personality by surprise when he spilled what he claimed to be Kim Jong II's ashes on him during the Oscars Red Carpet event. This article will take you back to the hilarious time when the television presenter had to deal with Sacha Baron Cohen, who came dressed as his character from The Dictator, his then-upcoming film.

About the infamous episode:

It so happened that back in 2012, Ryan Seacrest and Sacha Baron Cohen confronted each other at the Oscars Red Carpet event. The latter came dressed as Admiral General Aladeen, his character from the 2012 movie The Dictator, which he had come to promote. Upon coming face to face with each other, Seacrest did what he usually is seen doing; Asking work-related questions, indulging in playful banter and talking about any recent piece of news.

Cohen, as one has to come to expect of him, answered those questions with responses that were peppered with bits of absurdist and political humour. It was sometime during the concluding statements of one of his final answers when Cohen as Aladeen spilled an Urnfull of white dust onto the television presenter's Tuxedo. Cohen at the time claimed that they were Kim Jong II's ashes. Below, one can find a tweet about that hilarious interaction between Ryan Seacrest and Sacha Baron Cohen.

#Oscars red carpet time. Nothing will ever beat 'Dictator' Sacha Baron Cohen tipping these ashes on Ryan Seacrest 😆 pic.twitter.com/3tGD7Iyb70 — To-ho-ho-ny Shepherd washed his socks by night 🌲 (@tonysheps) February 26, 2017

What happened after the incident:

As one can deduce from the GIF that is a part of the tweet above, that incident left Ryan Seacrest toling about the day's work in a tuxedo that was majorly covered with white dust. As per the videos about the event that can be found online, Seacrest turned to cameras and admitted that he saw a prank coming, but didn't know what it would be.

An article on HuffPost from four years later claimed that Seacrest was still wary of Cohen's actions as the 2012 incident had left a lasting impression on him. An article on The Holywood Reporter from the current year claimed that all is now well between the two and Seacrest even reportedly received a new suit from Cohen after the incident. In the article, Cohen was even praised by Seacrest for his performance in Netflix's The Spy.

