SAG-AFTRA 'extremely disappointed' with Grammy's rescheduling, issues statement

After the Recording Academy and CBS decided to reschedule this year's Grammy Awards ceremony to March 14, the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) and Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) have expressed their displeasure over it. According to variety, the SAG-AFTRA had already laid their claim for this year's award ceremony that was also scheduled for the same date on which the Grammy’s is going to be held now.

SAF-AFTRA issues statement

The statement issued by the foundation on their official website state that the members are “extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year's Grammy Awards telecast.” In the statement, SAG-AFTRA also stressed the fact that they had already announced the same date of March 14 in July last year. Sharing their opinion on the same, they wrote,

"We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

AT last, they co9ncluded the statement and wrote, “. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.” Earlier in 2020 as well, SAG-AFTRA had to moved the SAG Awards ceremony after Recording Academy announced a date for Grammys that was already announced by the guild for the SAG award ceremony.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in the number of cases have created havoc all across the globe. The increase in the number of cases have forced most of the big award ceremonies like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Grammy to push their main gala event to 2021. Grammys were pushed to March 14 this year after the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed in the Los Angeles county.

