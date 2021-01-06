Why Is Grammy 2021 Postponed? Here's The New Date Of The 63rd Annual Ceremony

On Tuesday night, the news broke that Grammy Awards 2021 will not be happening later this month as planned. The awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in music, has been postponed till March, according to the joint statement from the Recording Academy, CBS and show producers. The ceremony, which is scheduled to be hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, was originally scheduled for January 31. If you are looking for the reason why is Grammy 2021 postponed, scroll down to take a look at a brief explanation of it.

Why is Grammy 2021 postponed?

As per the joint statement, published on Grammy's website, the Grammy Awards are being postponed due to coronavirus-related concern. The brief statement read, "The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."

After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.



Grammy 2021 dates

Along with a brief explanation, the statement also shared that the ceremony, which was scheduled to be held on January 31, will take place on March 14. The statement was signed by Harvey Mason, Jr., chair and interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS and Grammy Awards executive producer Ben Winston. The announcement came a day after the union that represents actors and media professionals, SAG-AFTRA, called for a production hold in COVID-plagued Southern California. The show will be organised in the Staples Center, which is situated in Downtown Los Angeles. On the other hand, top nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.

