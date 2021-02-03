BTS And Blackpink Bag Multiple Music Nominations At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

BTS and Blackpink are pitted against each other at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Besides competing with each other, the K-pop groups are nominated in many major music categories. Apart from award shows, BTS and Blackpink often compete on the music charts. Find out more details about this story below.

BTS and Blackpink to compete at the Kids' Choice Awards

Korean culture has taken the entertainment and beauty industry by storm. The influence of Korean culture is visible heavily through K-pop music, dramas, films and of course Korean beauty products. The two most popular K-pop bands on the planet are BTS and Blackpink. Both the K-pop groups often compete on music charts with their new music videos and albums.

Also read | Jungkook's Notes From BTS' Stay Go Viral On Social Media; Here's How Fans Reacted

But now, BTS and Blackpink are competing at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Recently, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 nominations were announced, and the two K-pop groups received nominations in several music categories. According to the nomination list announced on Nick’s official website, both the K-pop groups are competing in the Favourite Music Group category. Other bands nominated in this category also include One Republic, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, and Black Eyed Peas.

Back in 2020, BTS took home this award but it will be interesting to see which band takes the trophy home this year. Talking about BTS, the septet headed by RM has also been nominated in the Favourite Song Category for Dynamite. Along with BTS, Justin Bieber is nominated for Yummy, Shawn Mendes for his song Wonder, Taylor Swift for Cardigan, Drake for Toosie Slide, and The Weeknd for Blinding Lights.

Also read | BTS Shares Glimpse Of RM During Creation Of 'Life Goes On' In Monochrome

BTS won the biggest YouTube premiere award with Dynamite. The single was also the fastest music video to reach 100 million views within 24 hours of its release. Other artists like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber also had a successful music year. So, the competition is quite tough. BTS has once again been nominated in the Favourite Music Star Category alongside, Sebastian Yatra, Savannah Clarke, Master KG, David Guetta, and Taylor Swift. The K-pop group ended up taking this trophy home last year.

On the other hand, Blackpink has been nominated in the Favourite Music Collaboration category for their song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez. Other artists nominated in this category include Halsey and Marshmella for Be Kind, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for Rain on Me, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for Stuck with U, Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber for Lonely, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper for Holy.

Also read | Blackpink's Lisa Receives Hate Comments, Fans Trend #RespectLisa

Also read | Blackpink Earns Over Whopping USD 10.5 Million; 'The Show' Becomes YouTube Breakthrough

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.