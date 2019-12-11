Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Raksha Discloses Her Reason To Nominate Chandan Achar

Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is currently one of the most popular reality shows. The show has gained a lot of popularity in the past few seasons and it has never failed to surprise its audience. The eliminations in the show are interesting for its viewers so the elimination episode has never disappointed the fans of this show. Second wild card contestant of the season, Raksha Somashekhar was eliminated from the show.

Reportedly, her elimination was the most unexpected one. She was not expecting to be eliminated from the show within two weeks. But apart from her elimination, the most shocking thing was that she chose to nominate Chandan Achar for the danger zone. Many Bigg Boss Kannada 7 viewers have noticed that it has become a norm of nominating Chandan in the danger zone. One notable thing is that Chandan has been nominated for eliminations continuously for eight weeks now.

Raksha had her own reasons to nominate him. She spoke to a media publication about the same, she said that Chandan is short-tempered and it was high time he mends his ways. She also said that he lets his team down while performing a certain task which has affected everyone's morale. This is what Raksha told the media publication.

In her Bigg Boss Kannada 7 journey, Raksha Somashekhar stated that she was missing from the screen for a while due to her leg injury, she got a chance from Bigg Boss Kannada to reconnect with the audience. She told the news publication that staying in the house was an unusual experience. She also added that most of the days she felt lonely even though there were many other contestants in the house. Raksha mentioned that the kitchen was the busiest place in the house and she enjoyed spending most of her time in the kitchen. She also shared her experience in the house stating that she learnt certain things during her stay in the house.

